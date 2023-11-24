Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the quarter. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 4.96% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEQT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEQT remained flat at $25.31 during trading on Friday. 7,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.