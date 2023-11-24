Smith Moore & CO. Sells 218 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,982,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 636,697 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.