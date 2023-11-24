Smith Moore & CO. Sells 3,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,146. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

