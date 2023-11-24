Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 138,383 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,976,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,266. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

