Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,903 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 816,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

