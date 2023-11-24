Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 577,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

