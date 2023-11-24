Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 1,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

