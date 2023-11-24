Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,906 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

