Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Spark Power Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.
