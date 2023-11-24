SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $161.56 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

