SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBOGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.24. 523,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 273,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPBO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $118,553,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,087,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 139,426 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 136,049 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

