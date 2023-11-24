SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Holdings Lessened by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

