SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.98. 200,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,514. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.71. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

