Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.17. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

