SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $36,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,214,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 95,520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,725 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

