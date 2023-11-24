Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $456,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. 488,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,868. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.