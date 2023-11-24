Stableford Capital II LLC Takes $242,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 19,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,661 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE IBM traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 399,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.