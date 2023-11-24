Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.59% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $85,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $89.74 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.