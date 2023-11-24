State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,535,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,698 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $234,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.28. 3,140,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398,318. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.