State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,694,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,637 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of America worth $220,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,127,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,406,000 after buying an additional 78,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 7,136,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,733,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

