State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $354,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.28. The company has a market cap of $386.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

