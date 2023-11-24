State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Boeing worth $123,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $220.25. 1,275,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.47 and a 200-day moving average of $208.97. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.70 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.