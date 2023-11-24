State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $123.13 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $123,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $671.43. 219,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,005. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.90 and its 200 day moving average is $563.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $678.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

