State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $137.31 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $137,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.