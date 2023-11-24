State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $178.55 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $178,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 1,950,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,247,859. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.