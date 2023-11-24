State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $423.39 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,454 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $423,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,627,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,866,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $601.94. The stock had a trading volume of 684,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,608. The firm has a market cap of $571.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.45.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,659 shares of company stock valued at $20,845,330,120 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

