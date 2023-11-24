State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,779 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $321,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $101.96. 1,243,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.