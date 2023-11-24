State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $120,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $102.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

