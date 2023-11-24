State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47,187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $126,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,425. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

