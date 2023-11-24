State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 64,205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $170,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.23. 2,888,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,181,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

