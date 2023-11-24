State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333,562 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $661,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,088,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 231,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.