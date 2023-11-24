State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $116,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.50. 148,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average of $282.69. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.