State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,232 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $133,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.81. 392,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,046. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

