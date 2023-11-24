State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 37,274 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,274 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $109,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. 824,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,456. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

