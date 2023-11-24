State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 37,416 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,416 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $200,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.13. 301,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.42. The firm has a market cap of $209.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $335.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

