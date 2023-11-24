State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 42,162 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 42,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $107,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 937,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

