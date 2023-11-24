State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 67,312 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 67,312 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $142,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,075. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

