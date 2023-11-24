State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 95,739 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,739 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $382,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 333,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,741,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,006,000 after buying an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.38. 819,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $356.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

