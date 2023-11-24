State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,088 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $151,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 2,307,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,690. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.