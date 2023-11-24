STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Up 2.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 1,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNVVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 2.4 %

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

