Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €26.28 ($28.88) and last traded at €27.02 ($29.69). 130,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 308,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.76 ($30.51).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STVN shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.51 and a 200-day moving average of €30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18). The business had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

