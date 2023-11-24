Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $39.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.24 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,226 shares of company stock worth $10,779,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.