Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $20.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TALO. Benchmark cut their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at $214,273,200.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 382.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

