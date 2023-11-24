StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

