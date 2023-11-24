StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
ABIO opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.