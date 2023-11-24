StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Shares of BRG opened at $24.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.