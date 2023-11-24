StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.