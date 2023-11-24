StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN opened at $0.31 on Monday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

