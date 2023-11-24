StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN opened at $0.31 on Monday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.