StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Up 103.6 %

Shares of USDP opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

