StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 7.8 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

