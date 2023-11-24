StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
CGIX stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $744,491.25, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
